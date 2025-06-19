Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to set up four agriculture-related institutes in Sambalpur, highlighting the region’s vast potential in farming and allied sectors.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan noted that despite Sambalpur’s inherent agricultural diversity and potential, the region has not achieved the desired sectoral growth.

He proposed the establishment of a College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, College of Dairy Technology, College of Fisheries, and College of Agri-Business Management. These institutions, he said, would place the region on a long-term, inclusive, and knowledge-driven development path.

Pradhan emphasised that the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry should be set up first to meet the growing demand for trained veterinary professionals, researchers, and specialists. The institution would directly contribute to improved animal health, increased livestock production, and the prevention of zoonotic diseases, thereby protecting public health.

Secondly, he advocated for a College of Dairy Technology, which would focus on providing skilled manpower for the dairy sector, promoting research, and enhancing the quality and efficiency of dairy operations. This would, in turn, support dairy-based economic growth in the region.

Similarly, he said, a College of Fisheries would build capacity in aquaculture, fisheries management, and post-harvest technologies—thereby creating new livelihood opportunities.

Pradhan also highlighted the increasing market orientation of agriculture and the urgent need for professionals with expertise in agri-business, supply chain management, marketing, and food processing. A College of Agri-Business Management, he said, would address these needs and empower youth to lead in the agricultural value chain and drive innovation.

The Union Minister pointed out that the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) already has land, some infrastructure, and research facilities available at Chiplima, Sambalpur. Additionally, the Fisheries and Livestock Development Department of the Odisha government has unused land that could be effectively utilised for setting up these institutions.

Pradhan said the proposed colleges would not only create technical and entrepreneurial capacities among local youth but would also promote sector-specific research and provide extension services to farmers.

They would improve market connectivity, ensure better price realisation, and boost agricultural production and farmers’ incomes—ultimately contributing significantly to rural prosperity.

UNI