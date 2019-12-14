Talcher: 15 years ago Prajamandal Bhawan, in the memory of Prajamandal movement and freedom fighters, was constructed at Hatatota here in Angul district. The building is presently in a pathetic condition owing to prolonged lack of maintenance.

The then Urban Development Minister Amar Pradhan laid the foundation stone for this building in the year 1997. Mahanadi Coal Fields Limited provided Rs 69 lakh for it. Seven years later, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated this Prajamandal Bhawan January 5, 2004.

Just after inauguration, the building was handed over to the Talcher municipality.

The municipality has since then been letting it out to various organisations to hold their functions. According to local people, the municipality seems to be only concerned with earning money from this building, putting the maintenance of it on the back burner.

Even though the building is under the custody of the Talcher Municipality for 15 years, the civic body has not taken any steps for its renovation and maintenance, they alleged.

Main gate, doors and windows of the building, the rooms and the toilets are all in broken state. At places plasters have come off, floors have developed cracks, making it completely unfit for any use.

The local people held not only the municipality but also the Talcher administration responsible for the deplorable condition of Prajamandal Bhawan.

It is time the Bhawan got its due attention or else the day is not far off when the building will turn into a haunted house.

PNN