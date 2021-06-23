London: In a forgettable outing, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of Wimbledon Qualifiers here Tuesday. Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside the top-1000. The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6, 6-7(5-7) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

Prjanesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina will also be seen in action later in the day.

The Indian supporters are pinning hopes on Ankita as she has been in good form lately. Ankita however, is yet to make to the main draw of any Grand Slam event.