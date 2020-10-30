Bhubaneswar: Mumbai-based Odia actress Prakruti Mishra is getting fitness tips from action star Tiger Shroff’s personal trainer Vikram Swain for an upcoming project.

Sharing the information with Orissa POST, Prakruti’s team disclosed that she was getting trained by Vikram, another Odia from Antarigam in Ganjam district, at Fly Zone fitness gym in Mumbai where she also met Tiger during a training session.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG6oxa8LOAo/?igshid=1mta5x3hbeuyk

“Vikram is an old friend and a great talent who works with Tiger Shroff. He is helping me for a project,” said Prakruti. Vikram has been working as a dance and gymnastics trainer for many other actors including Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

On her meeting with the Heropanti actor, Prakruti said that he is a sweet guy and was quite humble towards her.

Prakruti’s short film Masala Steps got released on Disney Hotstar recently and she also sang a cover of Taaron Ke Sheher with singer Swayam Pravash Padhi.