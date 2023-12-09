New Delhi: Ace Para Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam meet President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the programme ‘The President with People’.

The aim of meeting was to establish a deeper connect with the sportspersons and acknowledge their valuable contributions.

During the interaction with the sportspersons, the President said that they have brought glory to the nation through their exemplary performances at the international stage. She further added that at the recently held Asian Games and Para Asian Games, their extraordinary efforts resulted in a staggering 107 and 111 medals, respectively. This remarkable achievement not only speaks volumes about their talent but also exemplifies their indomitable spirit.

She urged them to always remember that they are not just athletes; they are ambassadors of our culture, values, and the spirit of a billion people. She said that in a few months, the world will turn its attention to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in 2024, and eyes of all Indians will be fixed on our sportspersons.

Talking about the same, Pramod Bhagat said, “It was wonderful meeting the President of India and we had a great conversation about sports and development, she also wished us for our Dubai Para International Tournament and also for Paris Paralympics.”

Adding to it Sukant Kadam said, “I gifted my racquet as a token of appreciation to the President. She encourages us to do well and wished us for our future tournaments.”

Apart from Pramod and Sukant, Tarun, Krishna Nagar, Nitesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and other sportspersons were also present.