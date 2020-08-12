New Delhi: The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said Wednesday. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted August 10 to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment here. He underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. The 84-year-old had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the hospital said. His son Abhijit Mukherjee also tweeted the same news.

The condition of the former president had worsened Tuesday and he has not shown signs of improvement, the doctors attending on him said. The former president’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee prayed for her father. She said God do whatever is best for him.

“Last year August 8 was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, August 10 he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” she said on Twitter.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.