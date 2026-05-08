Imphal: Manipur BJP leader Elangbam Johnson quit the saffron party Friday, citing the state government’s “failure” to honour the aspirations of the people.

Addressing a press conference here, Elangbam, who fought the 2022 assembly elections on a BJP ticket, said he gave up the party’s state spokesperson post.

“Since May 3, 2023, we have been unable to go in the direction of the people’s wishes. After discussion with my workers in Keisamthong, I have decided to quit the BJP. I am tendering my resignation from the state spokesperson post and giving up party membership,” he said.

The government’s “failure” to honour the people’s aspirations since the ethnic conflict broke out in Manipur is the main reason behind the resignation, Elangbam added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

PTI