Dhaka/New Delhi: Indian envoy Pranay Verma Monday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and conveyed New Delhi’s intent to pursue positive, constructive, and people-centric ties with Dhaka based on mutual interest.

The meeting came as India and Bangladesh are making efforts to rebuild bilateral ties after Rahman became prime minister following his Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s victory in February parliamentary polls.

The ties between the two nations came under severe strain earlier during the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.

During the meeting, Verma and Rahman discussed bilateral engagement with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries, the Indian High Commission said in an X post.

The High Commissioner also conveyed India’s intent to work together with the Government and people of Bangladesh by adopting a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach and based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.