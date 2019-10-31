Bhubaneswar: Four Rajya Sabha (RS) members from Odisha have been appointed to various Parliamentary Committees by the Chairman of the Upper House.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya has been appointed as the chairman of Committee on Petitions and member of Ethics Committee while BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed as the member of the Committee on Petitions. Another BJD member Amar Patnaik has been appointed as member of Subordinate Legislation Committee.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra has been appointed to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Privileges formed under the chairmanship of RS Deputy Chairman. Patra is also a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development (HRD) and member of Joint Parliamentary Committee on Office of Profit.