Spirituality in India today faces significant challenges, such as commercialization and the proliferation of superstition. The profound teachings of ancient spiritual texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads are often obscured by rituals and dogma, leading to a superficial understanding of spirituality. Finding genuine spiritual guidance is increasingly difficult due to the rise of self-proclaimed spiritual leaders. In this difficult environment, Acharya Prashant is spearheading a spiritual revolution, translating the pure teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and Vedanta into simple language for the common man. This work is carried out through the Prashant Advait Foundation, an organization he founded two decades ago.

Prashant Advait Foundation (PAF) is a non-profit socio-spiritual organization in India, established and led by the esteemed author and Advaita Vedanta teacher Acharya Prashant. The Foundation facilitates his discourses on various platforms and organizes spiritual retreats, online sessions, lectures, conferences, and interactions. It has organized over 100 physical events, known as Vedanta Mahotsav, across India, including in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, Rishikesh, and Delhi NCR.

These discourses are recorded and broadcasted worldwide via social media. With over 75 million subscribers on YouTube and other platforms, Acharya Prashant is the world’s most-followed spiritual leader. His videos have garnered 2.5 billion views to date, reflecting his influence in making spirituality appealing to a broad audience. For those deeply committed to spiritual growth, the Prashant Advait Foundation offers the world’s largest online course on the Bhagavad Gita, with 30,000 students and counting. It recently concluded the most extensive online Gita-based spiritual examination for these students.

The Foundation is supported by talented volunteers from prestigious institutions like IITs and leading tech companies. They developed the highly popular Acharya Prashant App, which has been installed by more than 3 million users.

PAF also publishes books authored by Acharya Prashant. With over 160 books to his name, many of which are national bestsellers, Acharya Prashant is known for his deep understanding of wisdom literature from all eras and regions, both ancient and modern. His clear and concise literary style connects instantly with a diverse readership, making complex philosophical concepts easily accessible.

Acharya Prashant’s journey to success is remarkable. He left a promising career in his mid-twenties, having already achieved significant milestones with IIT-IIM degrees and a position as a Civil Services officer. His decision to pursue a spiritual path was bold and has led to a lasting impact, challenging superstitions and blind beliefs worldwide.

Despite his busy schedule, Acharya Prashant remains accessible and enjoys interacting with students. He has inspired millions of women to overcome systematic exploitation. On International Women’s Day in 2022, he delivered a talk at AIIMS, where the faculty praised his deep understanding of women’s issues.

Acharya Prashant’s compassion extends beyond humans to all species. In an era when meat-eating is gaining acceptance, he has led a Vegan Revolution in India. In 2022, he was awarded the title of ‘Most Influential Vegan of India’ by PETA. In June 2024, Prashant Advait Foundation collaborated with People for Animals, addressing animal cruelty and climate change.

Acharya Prashant’s success demonstrates that the challenges of modern life can be navigated with the guidance of an authentic spiritual teacher. You can learn more about him on his official website. Mankind today is more prosperous yet more unhappy than ever. Acharya Prashant shows that this unhappiness is not inevitable; it is a matter of choice. Your choice.