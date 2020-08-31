New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan told a news conference here that his tweets were not intended to disrespect the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India’s chair. Prashant Bhushan also said that he will pay the fine as directed by the Supreme Court.

Bhushan said he has the greatest respect for judiciary and the tweets were not intended to disrespect the apex court or the judiciary.

“I reserve my right to file review, I propose to submit and pay fine as directed by the court,” Bhushan said.

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court imposed a fine of rupees one on Bhushan for criminal contempt of court for his tweets criticising the top court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.

A three-judge bench asked Bhushan to pay the fine amount by September 15. If he fails to do so he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for three months and will be barred from practising or working as a lawyer for three years.

The court had August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt of court and stated that the allegations levelled in the tweets against the court and CJI are malicious in nature and have the capability to malign the court’s image in the public domain.

Bhushan’s tweets were based on distorted facts and have the effect of destabilising the foundation of the judiciary, the court had said.

The 63-year-old lawyer had earlier refused to apologise or retract from his comments made on the top court.

