Keonjhar: With every Odia household all set to celebrate ‘Prathamashtami’ – a festival celebrating the birth of first progeny – Wednesday, the demand for ‘Enduri Pitha’ (a steamed pancake made with turmeric as a wrapper) has reached the pinnacle.

The entire Keonjhar market fills with the aroma of turmeric leaves, turning it into a bustling trade hub as these leaves are a key ingredient in making the sweet dish. There is a huge demand for these leaves during this period, according to sources. Turmeric leaves are sold everywhere in Keonjhar and nearby markets, with buyers carrying bundles in hand.

The steamed snack has become a favorite not only among Odia families but also among other communities for its unique flavour. With the turmeric harvest approaching, farmers and tribal cultivators earn extra income by selling unused leaves. Each bundle fetches at least ₹20 in local markets, though traders resell them at higher prices in cities and urban areas. Buyers from other districts arrive in pickup vans to collect leaves and transport them to urban areas.

“Before harvesting turmeric, we earn by selling the leaves in the local market. Demand is high in urban areas, while rural supply is abundant, so we bring them to Keonjhar,” said Meena Nayak, a tribal woman from Banspal block.

“The cake is prepared from the batter of black gram, rice, cheese, jaggery and pepper wrapped in turmeric leaves. It is a light snack and has a laxative effect because of the turmeric leaves that are used to wrap the pitha. That’s why it’s also called haldi pitha. No oil or spices are used, making it healthy,” said Jyotshsnamayee Mohanty, a housewife from Keonjhar town.

“This cake has the aroma of turmeric leaves, which enhances its taste. It’s delicious and eaten plain or with porridge, curries or even meat,” said Gulab Ahmed Rayeen. “It pairs well with meat and other curries,” said Anil Shankar of the locality, adding, “On this day, turmeric plants begin to dry, signaling maturity. Before digging up the roots, farmers and forest dwellers pick the leaves to sell it in the local market and earn extra income.”

“Traders buy these leaves at lower cost and sell them at a higher price outside,” said Ramakant Swain, an educationist. “Turmeric leaves are used least on other days as no one eats them, not even cattle. But during Prathamashtami, they become a big business. Demand can spike, though sometimes it drops, leaving farmers to discard unsold bundles at a throwaway price by the roadside,” said Sangram Mallick, a local youth.