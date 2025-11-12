Patana: An eight-year-old girl suffered severe burns after her clothes caught fire while she was warming herself near a hearth at a government-run hostel in Patana block of Keonjhar district Monday night.

The victim, identified as Jayanti Munda, a Class II student and daughter of Tutu Munda of Sanagambharia under Turumunga police limits, sustained burn injuries on her chest, back, and abdomen. She was first taken to Patana Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

According to reports, Jayanti and her friends were sitting near a fire to keep themselves warm when her dress caught fire. The incident occurred at the 40-bed low-cost hostel attached to Dumuria Nodal Upper Primary School.

School headmaster Ananta Charan Murmu said the hostel cook, Gobardhan Naik, had briefly stepped out for work when the accident took place. “Jayanti went near the fire to warm herself, and her clothes caught fire. Hearing her screams, the cook rushed in and rescued her. She was immediately taken to the hospital,” he said.

Radhamohan Sahu, who is treating the child, said that the patient sustained around 25 per cent burns. Block Education Officer (BEO) Purna Chandra Amat, who visited the hospital, confirmed that a “show-cause notice” would be issued to those found negligent. “I have personally inspected the girl’s condition. Action will be taken for any dereliction of duty,” he said.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety and supervision at government-run hostels. Locals have criticised the authorities for leaving the 40-bed facility under the care of a single cook without adequate staff or oversight.

District Welfare Officer (DWO) Shipra Rani Mahanta said, “We are ensuring that the girl receives all necessary medical support. Discussions are underway with higher authorities to shift her to a specialised hospital for advanced treatment.”