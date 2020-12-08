Bhubaneswar: Even though the fear of COVID-19 pandemic still exists in the state, the Prathamastami was observed with pomp and devotion across the state Tuesday.

There is a lot that happens on the day of Prathamastami, which falls on the Astami tithi (eighth day) of Krushna Paksha in Odia month of Margashira (November-December).

In Jagannath temple, Prathamastami is also celebrated following all the rituals. New clothes and Prasad also offered to Trinity and Mahalaxmi as a present for the auspicious occasion of Prathamastami. A special Bandapana of Jagannath Mahaprabhu is held on this day. Madhabananda Jew is the maternal uncle of Lord Jagannath.

As per tradition, new clothes and sweets arrive from the maternal uncle’s house on Prathamastami for the firstborn in a family.



Folklore has it that on this day Krishna and Balaram visited maternal aunt Raja Kansa wearing new clothes and were honoured in a similar manner.And since then it has become a ritual of visiting uncle’s place on this day. In fact, adds Dash “traditionally, the new clothes along with sweets and other delicacies arrive from the mamu’s (maternal uncle) home, who are called ‘astamibandhu’. A visit to the uncle’s place for a feast of mua, khiri, dalma and pitha is a must today.”

The turmeric plants bloom and flourish; Lord Lingaraj emerges from his sanctorum in a palanquin to visit a tank called Papanasini on his way to Kapalimatha, his maternal uncle’s house.

The presiding deities of this matha Lord Baruneswar and Goddess Banadevi are the maternal uncle and aunt of Lord Lingaraj. And the firstborn gets honoured – in a second birthday style.

Celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Margasira, Prathamastami is fervently celebrated by siblings who pay respect to the eldest who, it is believed, ultimately takes up the responsibility of the family after her parents. The celebrations are a means of paying homage to her.

Not only the rituals, but the special pancake, ‘enduri ptiha’, is also a distinguishing part of the celebrations.

The structuring of pitha is steeped in our traditional wisdom of eating local and eating for season. It is during this season that turmeric leaves bloom. Leaves are in fact an easily-digestible form of natural curcumin that boosts up the system for the vagaries of the season. The use of jaggery is for warmth, and the use of coconut and sugar satiates the

natural craving of sweet that rises during winter.

Golapmanjari Pani a resident of Athgarh said, “The rituals of prathamastami are very important. The rituals involve ‘aarti’ of the eldest child called ‘poduan’ and also the second child which are called ‘duan’. Later, the siblings take the blessings of their elders. It is a festival where Sasthi Devi, the goddess who takes care of kids, is worshipped.

Besides, Lord Varuna is worshipped on the ‘kalash’ and we also worship Lord Balabhadra and Jagannath. Delicacies like ‘haldi patra pitha’ and ‘kheer’, made of rice and a traditional mixed vegetable curry, are offered to the deities and later enjoyed by all members of a family.”

PNN