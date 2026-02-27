Hobart: Opener Pratika Rawal (52) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (54) struck important half-centuries to help India post a challenging 251/9 against Australia in the second women’s ODI in Hobart Friday.

Pratika’s 52 (off 81 balls with six fours) was instrumental in giving India a strong start but Harmanpreet’s 54 off 70 balls (2 fours, 1 six) was even more crucial after a stutter in the middle overs, given that the ODI world champions are 0-1 behind in the three-match series against hosts Australia.

Rawal provided a strong start with a 78-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana (31) as India looked to make the most of good batting conditions. However, some ordinary shot selection landed the Indians in trouble for the second consecutive time in the series.

Mandhana missed a paddle sweep and Ashleigh Gardner’s (2/39) delivery hit her leg-stump, while Jemimah Rodrigues (11) played a lose shot outside the off-stump to be caught behind on an innocuous delivery from Annabel Sutherland (2/37).

Deepti Sharma (1) was caught at deep midwicket in her bid to get off the blocks quickly off Alana King (2/41), who also pinned the dangerous Richa Ghosh leg-before for 22.

To her credit, Kashvee Gautam (25) put on a vital 55-run stand for the seventh wicket with Harmanpreet which took India past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: India Women 251/9 in 20 overs (Pratika Rawal 52, Harmanpreet Kaur 54; Annabel Sutherland 2/37) vs Australia.

PTI