Kendrapara: The fragile ecosystem of Bhitarkanika Sanctuary is under serious threat due to rapid rise in illegal prawn dykes over the past year, in clear violation of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Kanika Forest Range Manas Kumar Das nearly 2,500 to 3,000 prawn gherries have been constructed on both private and government land since 2025.

These constructions violate Sections 27, 29, and 32 of the Act and are located on the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park. Das further stated that these dykes have been established in blatant violation of standing orders issued by the Orissa High Court.

The court had directed the authorities concerned to remove all illegal prawn dykes within the sanctuary and restore mangrove forests. It also warned that any attempt to rebuild such structures would lead to criminal proceedings against the encroachers.

Additionally, the High Court instructed that if local authorities lack sufficient police personnel, special forces from the state should be deployed to prevent further encroachment. In 2022, forest officials successfully removed illegal prawn dykes spread over 300 to 400 hectares of land within the sanctuary. They also carried out mangrove plantation across 100 hectares of government land.

As a result, no prawn dykes were reported near rivers within the sanctuary during 2023 and 2024. However, the situation deteriorated again in 2025 and 2026, with thousands of illegal dykes reappearing near rivers and other water bodies, once again violating environmental laws. Environmentalists have alleged that many of these illegal operations are backed by influential people with political connections.

They warn that untreated toxic effluents from these prawn farms are being discharged into rivers, creeks, and estuaries, causing severe damage to aquatic ecosystems. This pollution has led to declining fish populations and poses a serious threat to biodiversity. The operators of these highly profitable prawn farms reportedly use excessive chemicals and fertilisers.

When released into natural water bodies, these substances disrupt ecological balance, killing aquatic life and destroying critical habitats. Environmentalists also point out that these dykes obstruct the natural flow of water, further harming aquatic species. Local farmers have submitted multiple petitions to the Forest Department, demanding demolition of these illegal structures. They claim that pollution from the dykes has caused significant losses to paddy cultivation.

Notably, a forest team led by ACF Manas Kumar Das March 28 visited Gopaljew Patna village to remove illegal dykes. During the operation, four associates of a local political leader allegedly attacked forest personnel Arjun Dalei, leaving him seriously injured. He was first taken to Rajnagar Community Health Centre and later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Although a complaint was filed at Talachua Marine Police Station, no significant action has reportedly been taken so far. Following the incident, forest officials have suspended eviction drives owing to safety concerns and lack of police support. When contacted, Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria stated that the investigation into the assault case is currently ongoing.