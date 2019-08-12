Daringbadi: A woman delivered a baby girl in a jungle while being shifted on a cot in Tajungia panchayat under this block in Kandhamal district Sunday afternoon.

Mikanti Kanti of Duburi village under Tajungia panchayat under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district suffered labour pain Sunday afternoon. The village with hills and jungles all around it is devoid of road facility.

Shifting patients to nearby health centre in slings or cots has been a regular practice here. Her family members and some neighbours were shifting her on a cot to Sikabadi village from where she was to be taken to Gadapur primary health centre (PHC). Halfway through the hilly terrain, she delivered a baby girl. After delivery, the health conditions of both the mother and her baby became serious. Female health workers Sudhamayee Mahalik and Babita Singh tried their best to save their lives. ASHA Sasmita Baliarsingh assisted them.

Later, the mother-baby duo was brought back to the village.

Member of Zilla Parishad’s zone number 11, Dipika Majhi said the health condition of the mother and her baby would have been serious had the female health workers and ASHA not been there.

Such cases are happening on a regular basis as the village is devoid of an all weather road for auto rickshaws and ambulances to come to the village, she added.

