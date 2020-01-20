Bijepur: Yet another incident of poor road connectivity playing with the lives of people living in remote areas of the state surfaced Sunday as a pregnant woman was carried on a cot to avail health services in Bargarh district.

The incident was reported from Kanadihi village under Bijepur block of Bargarh.

According to the locals, Rabati Patel, wife of Sushant Patel experienced labour pain Sunday. Her family members booked a 102-ambulance. Though the ambulance arrived but due to the construction of road, no diversion was available through which the ambulance could reach.

The family members had to carry the expecting woman through uneven road on a cot as the ambulance laid in wait about 500 meters from the spot.

Later, she was shifted to primary health care hospital in Bijepur where she delivered a baby girl, it was learnt.