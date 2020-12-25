Koraput: Yet another incident of poor road connectivity playing with the lives of people living in remote areas of the state surfaced Thursday evening as a pregnant woman was carried on a cot to avail health services in Koraput district.

The incident was reported from Debasandhagura village under Nandapur block in Koraput district.

According to locals, a woman of the village experienced labour pain Thursday evening. Her family members booked a 102-ambulance. Although the ambulance arrived, due to streams and hilly terrains it could not reach the woman.

Frequent incidents of pregnant women and patients being carried on cots and slings owing to non-motorable roads and lack of transportation facilities in several pockets of Odisha have certainly revealed the ground reality of the healthcare delivery system in the state.

Without an alternative, the woman’s family members along with some villagers carried her on a cot and waded through a stream and hilly terrains to reach the ambulance which was stationed some two kilometres away from Debasandhagura village.

She was immediately rushed to Nandapur Community Health Centre (CHC) in the ambulance where she is undergoing treatment and stated to be stable now.

PNN