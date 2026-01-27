Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane as she spent time in the snow with her kids.

Preity, who has admittedly made a lot of snowmen as a kid, decided to give Snow Girl a shot this time. Not just that, she also gave her a skirt.

Uploading a picture of herself posing behind her latest snow creation, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress wrote on her official IG, “I made a snow man many times in the past, but this time thanks to the kids we made a Snow girl with a snow skirt Reminds me of the time when I was a little girl playing in the snow …. How time flies and how life has come a full circle (sic).”

Preity looked absolutely adorable in her winter attire, flaunting her dimpled smile.

Time and again, Preity keeps the netizens hooked with her adorable social media posts, which also feature her loved ones.

In December last year, she treated the users with a vibrant throwback moment, revealing that her daughter Gia has finally decided that her mother is “cool”.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Preity posted a video from a fashion shoot, where she was seen in a playful look.

“Thank you Ash for sending this video from our shoot. Finally Gia thinks I’m cool and I cannot stop smiling ! Love my Barbie vibe #throwback,” she captioned the post.

Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in February 2016, and the two welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia, via surrogacy in 2021.

Work-wise, Preity will soon be returning to the silver screen with Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the project features Sunny Deol as the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in crucial roles.

Backed by Aamir Khan, “Lahore 1947” has been set against the backdrop of the partition of India.