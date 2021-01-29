Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the challenges of the modern society pertaining to marital disputes, a premarital counselling centre, ‘Together Forever’, was launched by the Institute for Social Development (ISD) at Lohia Academy in Unit-IX here, Friday.

The centre is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, sources said.

“The sole purpose of this initiative is to prepare prospective couples and their families to enter into a sacrament which lasts forever. Various support services including counselling, legal assistance, sexual behaviour counselling will be provided systematically to make sure that matrimonial life is safe and protected,” said ISD director Subhashree Das.

Initially, the counselling centre would operate in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in association with Legal service Institute- CLAP and Sangeeta Mediation Centre respectively, Das added.

In order to curb gender-based violence, the ISD has already established Maadhyam Women Support Centre in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police and SAKHI- One Stop Centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. In addition to this, ‘Together Forever’ will prepare couples and their families for a happy married life, Das said.

The recent marital discord between Odia actress Varsha Priyadarshini and Lok Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty shows the matrimonial disputes are not confined to any particular community or strata in society, said some experts.

Matrimonial disputes usually involve emotions, feelings, ego, and psychological reasons.

“It is very difficult to predict the nature and behaviour of human beings. We all have the tendency of assuming that what we are doing and thinking is correct. We pretend to be a good listener but we are listening to counter others to score a goal to boost our inflated ego. We are not listening to understand others’ point of views, which may help us in resolving issues. Why don’t we accept that we are imperfect in nature?” Das said.

“Relationship can work more positively if we understand the perceptions of our spouses. Sometimes we ignore such basic things,” Das added.