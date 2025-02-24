Bhawanipatna: Sundried lentil dumpling, known locally as ‘badi’, holds a special place in traditional Odia cuisine, especially in western Odisha where it is known for its unique taste.

The region boasts several varieties of badi, including aakhu (sugarcane) badi, kakharu (pumpkin) badi, bhaja (fried) badi, jhudunga (long beans) badi, phula (flower) badi, lia (fried paddy) badi, muga (green gram) badi, cutting badi, and china badam (groundnut) badi.

Among these, aakhu badi is particularly popular in Kalahandi. Its preparation begins with cutting sugarcane into pieces, which are then peeled and mixed with fermented black gram dough. Once shaped, it is left to dry under the sun for several days before it is ready for use. The demand for aakhu badi remains high in the district, where it is an integral part of the diet in almost every household.

Currently, homemakers in the rural as well as urban pockets of Kalahandi district are in the final stages of preparing aakhu badi, typically made between December and February, in anticipation of the usual high demand for the seasonal delicacy during the summer months ahead. Women play a key role in its production.

According to homemakers Gomani Hati and Mamata Tripathy from Dharmagarh and Bhawanipatna respectively, badi is more than just an everyday food item—it carries cultural significance too. Traditionally, badi plays a vital role in weddings, as brides take packets of it to their in-laws’ homes as part of their dowry. Folklore describes ‘white badi’ as a symbol of peace and prosperity. Many believe that including badi in the dowry brings harmony to the household and the newlywed couple.

Furthermore, in Odia culture, a new mother is often given badi curry as her first meal after childbirth. It is believed that since the infant consumes nutrients from the mother’s milk, avoiding oil and spices in her diet helps protect the newborn from potential digestive issues.

Badi remains an indispensable element of Odia cuisine, carrying deep-rooted traditions that continue to thrive across generations.

Badi is also a preserved food. In earlier times, dried leafy vegetables were stored for months and later soaked in water before being cooked again. Similarly, badi can be preserved for years. As a result, it serves as a substitute when vegetables become expensive or scarce.

It is widely believed that households that store badi are blessed with the presence of Goddess Lakshmi, said young researcher Manas Munda. While modern food systems have reduced the demand for badi, its legacy remains intact.

PNN