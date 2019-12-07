Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind arrived here this evening by a Special Air Force plane on a two-day visit to the state.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Union Minister Jual Oram and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sharangi and others received the President at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here soon after his arrival.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and DGP in-charge Satyajit Mohanty were also present at the airport.

Soon after his arrival, the President left for the Raj Bhawan where he would stay the night.

The President is scheduled to proceed to Barunei in Khurda district at around 9.30am tomorrow by a special helicopter to lay the foundation stone of the famous Paika Bidroha Memorial at Barunei Hill at around 10.30am.

The memorial is being built on the occasion of the completion of 200 years of the Paika Rebellion.

The President will proceed to Utkal University from Barunei to grace the closing ceremony of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the university at around 12.40pm.

He will then proceed to Raj Bhawan and will leave for Delhi from BPIA at around 5pm. Adequate security arrangement has been made all along the route, at the Barunei and Utkal University.

Union Culture department has taken up the Barunei Paik Vidroh memorial project. He said a high-level committee comprising of members from both the state and the Central government has been constituted for the implementation of the project.

The Union government, he said, has entrusted the Indian Oil Corporation for implementation of the Memorial project.