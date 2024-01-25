New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Thursday approved 80 gallantry awards including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

Out of the six Kirti Chakra, three were conferred posthumously, and of the 16 Shaurya Chakra, two posthumously.

The Kirti Chakra is India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra while the Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime.

The Kirti Chakra awardees are Major Digvijay Singh Rawat of 21st Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from the Sikh Regiment’s Fourth Battalion and Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from the 21st battalion of the Mahar Regiment, according to the defence ministry.

Those conferred the award posthumously are Captain Anshuman Singh from the 26th battalion of the Punjab Regiment (Army Medical Corps), Havildar Abdul Majid of the Parachute Regiment’s ninth battalion (special forces) and Sepoy Pawan Kumar from the 55th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, it said.

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Maneo Francis of the Parachute Regiment’s 21st battalion, Major Amandeep Jakhar from the Sikh Regiment’s fourth battalion, Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh of the Mahar Regiment, Havildar Sanjay Kumar from 9 Assam Rifles and Parshotam Kumar (civilian) from the Rashtriya Rifles.

Indian Navy’s Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera and Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (pilot), Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (pilot) and CRPF’s Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh are also among the Shaurya Chakra awardees.

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Mohan Lal, Amit Raina, Faroz Ahmad Dar and Varun Singh have also been awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

Those conferred the award posthumously are Captain MV Pranjal of the 63rd battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles and Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles.

The awards also included 53 Sena Medal (seven posthumous), one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry).

The President also approved 311 defence decorations to armed forces and other personnel.

These include 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 59 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals and 10 Yudh Seva Medals.

The defence decorations also included eight Bar to Sena Medals (devotion to duty), 38 Sena Medals (devotion to duty), 10 Nao Sena Medals, 14 Vayu Sena Medals, five Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 130 Vishisht Seva Medals.

PTI