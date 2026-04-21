Rourkela: President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday inaugurated projects worth around Rs 158 crore at Rourkela in Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

The projects include a planetarium and science centre, the Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path, the Integrated Command and Control Centre, a tribal museum and a recreational park.

Murmu, who is on a day-long visit to the steel city, was earlier received at the Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

On her arrival in Rourkela, the President witnessed cultural events and also interacted with the participating students.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was also present on the occasion.

Security has been heightened in Rourkela and adjoining Jharsuguda in view of the President’s visit, officials said.

The Jharsuguda administration has also imposed a ‘no-fly zone’ and ‘no-drone zone’ in the entire district, they said.