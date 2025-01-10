Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 on 27 people here Friday, an official release said.

Murmu will address the valedictory session of the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration. She reached the Odisha capital Thursday.

The awardees include, among others, President of Trinidad & Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo in public affairs, Baroness Usha Kumari Prashar from the UK in politics and Dr Sharmila Ford from the US in community service. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the convention Thursday while the Yuva Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Ustav was held Wednesday.

According to the President’s itinerary, she will attend the programme in the afternoon and then return to Delhi.

The last day of the mega event will witness two plenary sessions – ‘Diaspora Divas: Celebrating Women’s Leadership and Influence – Nari Shakti’ and ‘Diaspora Dialogues: Stories of Culture, Connection, and Belongingness’.