New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will Sunday inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav 2025 – a festival to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal communities.

The Aadi Mahotsav 2025 will be organised from February 16-24, 2025, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. The festival aims to celebrate and showcase the vibrant culture, heritage, and economic potential of India’s tribal communities.

The festival is a significant initiative under the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED)’s mission to promote livelihood opportunities.

Aadi Mahotsav 2025 is expected to attract a large audience, including government officials, corporate leaders, and the general public, as they witness and support the extraordinary craftsmanship and talent of India’s tribal artisans.

The festival will bring together over 600 tribal artisans, 500 performing artists, and 25 tribal food stalls, representing the diverse traditions of more than 30 states and Union Territories.

On the eve of the event, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said: “Aadi Mahotsav is not just an event; it is an initiative to empower tribal communities by providing them with an extensive marketplace. This festival ensures the promotion of tribal products, bridging the gap between traditional art forms and modern consumers.”

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durga Das Uikey, expressed his enthusiasm about the festival’s impact, saying: “The Aadi Mahotsav strengthens the livelihoods of tribal artisans by facilitating access to national and international markets. We are committed to expanding these opportunities for our tribal entrepreneurs.”

Key Highlights of Aadi Mahotsav 2025 include: Live demonstrations by tribal artisans from various states; Collaboration with 20 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and 35 training institutes; Signing of over 25 MoUs with design institutes and corporate houses; State and International pavilions showcasing unique tribal crafts; Brand integration on eight major e-commerce platforms; participation of delegations from Sri Lanka and Indonesia; Partnership with IFCA for digital onboarding of tribal culinary items; MoU with NEST for training and capacity building in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and MoU with HPMC for value addition to minor forest products like Mahua.

IANS