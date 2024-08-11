Dili: President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up her three-nation visit Sunday, adding renewed momentum to the bilateral ties with Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

“President Droupadi Murmu wraps up a successful visit to Timor-Leste, adding renewed momentum to the bilateral ties. In a special gesture, President Jose Ramos-Horta accorded a warm send-off to President Murmu at the airport,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

President Murmu arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste Saturday on the last leg of her three-nation visit, marking the first-ever visit by the Indian head of state to the Southeast Asian country.

She held bilateral meetings with President Horta and the Prime Minister of East Timor, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.

The meetings underscored the significance of a “warm and cordial” relationship between India and East Timor based on shared values of democracy and plurality.

The meetings also underlined the strong connection and cooperation between the two democratic nations and discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral ties.

Moreover, the possibility of East Timor, joining the International Solar Alliance was also discussed.

Apart from this, three agreements were signed during the meeting on cultural exchanges, radio broadcasting, and visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.

President Murmu also interacted with the Indian community in Dili at a reception hosted in her honour and also announced that India would soon establish an Embassy in East Timor.

Earlier, President Murmu visited Fiji and New Zealand during her three-nation visit, where she discussed bilateral ties and cooperation across various sectors.

The MEA said earlier this week that the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi’s strong focus on the Act East policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ninth East Asia Summit in 2014.

IANS