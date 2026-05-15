Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the US in the autumn this year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing Friday.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of US President Donald Trump’s three-day visit to China, Wang said both sides should work together to make thorough preparations for the interactions and exchanges between the two leaders, foster a favourable atmosphere and build up more outcomes during Xi’s proposed visit.

Xi will visit the US at the invitation of Trump, he said.

Trump concluded his China visit on Friday, during which he held several rounds of talks with Xi on a host of issues, including the Iran war.

Wang said the two sides agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, which will guide bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond.

The “constructive strategic stability” should be a positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, he said, adding that efforts should be made to continuously strengthen the resilience of China-US relations through exchanges and cooperation.

PTI