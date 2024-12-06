Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu Friday paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar.

Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Odisha, reached the AG Square here and offered her tributes to Ambedkar before leaving the city for her native village at Uparneda in Mayurbhanj district.

Murmu is scheduled to visit the Uparbeda government higher primary school, her alma mater, where she spent her early years as a student.

The President will interact with students and villagers. She will also interact with students and teachers of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rairangpur.

On Saturday, the President will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects including Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail lines, Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur, Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.