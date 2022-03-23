New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the death of 11 migrant workers in a huge fire at a scrap godown in Telangana’s Secunderabad here early Wednesday.
The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia Rs two lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.
“The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,” the President tweeted.
The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 23, 2022
“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 23, 2022
Leave a Reply