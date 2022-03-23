New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the death of 11 migrant workers in a huge fire at a scrap godown in Telangana’s Secunderabad here early Wednesday.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia Rs two lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

“The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,” the President tweeted.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,” the Prime Minister tweeted.