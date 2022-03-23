New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who laid down their lives on this day in 1931.

It observed silence as a mark of respect to the brave martyrs.

When the House assembled this morning, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that these martyrs, who were in their early 20s, laid down their lives, while putting up a strong fight against the oppressive colonial regime.

“They marched to the gallows with a smile on their faces shouting slogans against British imperialism. Exhibiting fierce and unflinching courage, these martyrs acted and lived by the lines “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola” in letter and spirit and had conquered the greatest fear, the fear of death in pursuit of independence from colonial rule,” Naidu said.

Noting that these martyrs not only strove to free the nation from the fetters of colonialism, he said but they also envisioned a just and ideal society devoid of communalism, hatred, economic disparity and retrogressive ideas.

Their vision for the nation was the embodiment of voices, concerns and aspirations of the young and striving Indians who were steadfast in their efforts in laying the foundations of a new and independent India, he noted.

“The heroic trio have become immortalised for all times for their uncompromising determination and supreme sacrifice and the saga of their bravery and patriotism inspired many and will continue to inspire the generations to come,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, adding that the freedom that “we enjoy today” was the outcome of the “concerted efforts” of all sections of society.

Addressing the Members of the Upper House, Naidu also said that to carry forward the legacy of cooperation, unity and fraternity, “it is our bounden duty to sensitise our fellow citizens of the invaluable contributions of our freedom fighters” in general and the heroic trio in particular towards achieving the freedom of the nation.

The celebration of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with one of its themes on freedom struggle is a commendable step in paying tributes and heartfelt gratitude towards the freedom fighters, he added. “On this day, let us resolve to uphold the cherished values for which these martyrs lived and laid down their lives,” Naidu concluded.

IANS