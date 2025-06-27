Puri: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Rath Yatra Friday and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is the “combination of faith and belief, which is based on devotion and culture”.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also offered best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Rath Yatra.

As part of the festival, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are set to begin their nine-day sojourn to their aunt’s place at Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri.

ପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ, ପ୍ରଭୁ ବଳଭଦ୍ର ଏବଂ ଦେବୀ ସୁଭଦ୍ରାଙ୍କ ପବିତ୍ର ରଥ ଯାତ୍ରାର ଶୁଭ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା। ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ଗୁଣ୍ଡିଚା ମନ୍ଦିର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଏହି ଦିବ୍ୟ ଯାତ୍ରା କେବଳ ଏକ ପବିତ୍ର ରୀତି ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଭୁକ୍ତି, ନମ୍ରତା ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ବିଶ୍ୱ ପ୍ରେମର ଏକ କାଳଜୟୀ ବାର୍ତ୍ତା। ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସର… pic.twitter.com/phJaSEKkWC — Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) June 26, 2025

“On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. By witnessing Lord Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan on the chariot, millions of devotees experience divine bliss,” the President said on X.

ପବିତ୍ର ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ମୁଁ ଦେଶ-ବିଦେଶରେ ରହୁଥିବା ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଭକ୍ତଗଣଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି । ରଥ ଉପରେ ବିଜେ ବଡ଼ଠାକୁର ବଳଭଦ୍ର, ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ, ଦେବୀ ସୁଭଦ୍ରା ଓ ଚକ୍ରରାଜ ସୁଦର୍ଶନଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନ କରି ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଭକ୍ତ ଦିବ୍ୟ ଅନୁଭୂତି ଲାଭ କରିଥାନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରୀଜୀଉମାନଙ୍କ ମାନବୀୟ ଲୀଳା ହିଁ… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 27, 2025

She also said the “human-like divine play of the deities is the speciality of the Rath Yatra”.

“On this auspicious occasion, my prayer to the Lord is that peace, friendship, and harmony prevail throughout the world,” Murmu said.

PM Modi also offered greetings to the people on the occasion and posted a picture on social media in which he is seen standing in front of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

“On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone’s life. Jai Jagannath!” Modi said in another post in Hindi.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पवित्र अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। श्रद्धा और भक्ति का यह पावन उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, यही कामना है। जय जगन्नाथ! pic.twitter.com/vj8K6a0XKM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2025

Shah said, “Jai Sri Jagannath…Hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shri Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. Shree Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is the combination of faith and belief, which is based on devotion, culture. It guides us to move forward by preserving the culture and tradition together and moving it forward.”

He wished everyone’s welfare and prayed to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Maa Subhadra for the progress and welfare of all.

ଜୟ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ରଥଯାତ୍ରାର ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ଆସ୍ଥା ଏବଂ ବିଶ୍ୱାସର ଏକ ଅନନ୍ୟ ସଙ୍ଗମ, ଯାହା ଭକ୍ତି, ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଏବଂ ଐତିହ୍ୟକୁ ଏକାଠି ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ କରି ଆଗକୁ ବଢିବା ଆମ ମୂଳ ତତ୍ତ୍ୱ ବୋଲି ଦର୍ଶାଏ I ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଗତି ପାଇଁ… pic.twitter.com/Ud1D8OP6aV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2025

The Odisha governor, the chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, and others also greeted the people on the occasion.