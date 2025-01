Mahakumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also likely to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Addressing a press conference in Prayagraj after reviewing the preparations for Mauni Amavasya, Adityanath informed that programmes of the president, vice president, prime minister and home minister are planned at the Maha Kumbh.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind is currently involved with the Maha Kumbh’s organisation, he said.

Adityanath said he was unable to take a holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti and Paush Purnima as he had chosen to restrict himself for the convenience of seers and devotees.

“A large number of devotees are arriving at the Maha Kumbh from across the country and abroad. Many foreign devotees were deeply moved after taking a holy dip at the Sangam,” the chief minister said.

He added that European tourists singing praises of Prayagraj was truly overwhelming.

“They do not know Hindi, Sanskrit or Awadhi, but they were chanting Hindi chaupais, Sanskrit mantras and verses connected to Sanatan Dharma with great devotion. The reverence they expressed for Mother Ganga and the sacred places here was overwhelming,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He highlighted the grand scale of the Maha Kumbh and lauded Prime Minister Modi’s vision for the event.

“The main bathing events of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti have concluded, while the two Maha Snans — on Mauni Amavasya on January 29 and on Basant Panchami on February 3 — are still to come. More than 7,000 organisations have already arrived,” he said.

The chief minister informed that an aerial survey of the entire Maha Kumbh area was conducted Sunday.

The total number of people present at the event, including devotees bathing at the Sangam, residents of Kumbh tents and other connected groups, has gone past one crore, he said.

“To ensure the convenience and safety of such a large crowd, departments of both the central and state governments are working with full coordination among each other. The vision of a grand, divine and digital Kumbh is being realised, while also connecting the pilgrims’ faith with modernity and honouring their devotion,” he added.

To address all the issues, the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and other senior officials were sent to the site, the chief minister said.

Efforts were again made Sunday to assess the progress, he said, adding that keeping in mind the major bathing events of January 29 and February 3, a review of the entire arrangement was conducted.

Adityanath expressed confidence that with the blessings of Lord Prayagraj and Mother Ganga, the two major bathing events (Shahi Snans) will be completed successfully.

Governors and chief ministers of various states as well as Supreme Court and high court judges, along with representatives from different states, have continuously been visiting and bathing at the Sangam, he said.

“There is a massive presence of seers and devotees currently in Prayagraj, with numerous religious rituals being performed. Whether domestic or foreign devotees, all are deeply moved after bathing at the Sangam,” he added.

At the review meeting, Adityanath asked officials to strengthen the communication, cleanliness and security systems at the mela.

He directed the officials to enhance the crowd management and communication systems in the mela area for the upcoming Republic Day as well as Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami.

The chief minister emphasised the need for robust security arrangements during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami.

“For better crowd management on special days, the movement on the pontoon bridges should be kept one-way. The entire mela area should be declared a no-vehicle zone on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami. The sentiments of the devotees must be respected and officials should proactively assist anyone in need,” he said.

Adityanath said a state cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the Kumbh Mela January 22 and directed for a timely completion of all necessary preparations for it.

More than seven crore people took a holy dip at Triveni Sunday, the chief minister said, adding that eight to 10 crore people are expected to visit the site on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

He directed the officials to ensure an uninterrupted electricity and water supply, proper maintenance of toilets and cleanliness, upkeep of the pontoon bridges and a well-planned crowd-management strategy.

He emphasised the need for consistent publicity of the traffic management and parking arrangements to keep the visitors well-informed.

Referring to the experience of Makar Sankranti, Adityanath said after bathing, the devotees wish to return to their destinations promptly, necessitating the operations of Mela Special trains throughout the day.

He suggested having separate railway stations for routine trains and Mela Special trains and proposed that the routine trains be diverted or cancelled, wherever feasible.

The chief minister directed railway authorities to ensure special arrangements from January 25 to February 5 with utmost vigilance.

Railway officials informed him that more than 200 Mela Special trains are planned for Mauni Amavasya.

