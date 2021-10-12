Koraput: In a replay of a 14-year-old boy who had ended his life September 30 after he was stopped from playing games on mobile phone by his mother in Ghasipura, a similar incident has happened at Goutamnagar locality of this town Tuesday. B Manohar (13), son of Srinibas Rao, died by suicide himself when he was prevented by his mother to play games on the mobile phone.

According to reports, like other students, B Manohar was given a smartphone to attend online classes. However, most of the time, his family members found him engrossed playing games on the mobile. They had earlier advised him not to do so. He was also warned Tuesday. An infuriated, Manohar then bolted himself inside a room and hanged himself with a saree from the ceiling fan.

His family members managed to break open the door and brought Manohar’s body down and rushed to the district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation, said sub-inspector Sudarshan Adhikary.