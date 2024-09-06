Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers’ Award 2024 on 82 distinguished educators including 50 teachers from across the country at an event held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday. The award carries a certificate of merit, cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. Among 82 selected awardees, Dwiti Chandra Sahu, who teaches at Government High School at Billesu Village in Seskhal, Rayagada and Santosh Kumar Kar, who teaches at Jaya Durga High School, Narla Road, Kalahandi were conferred the National Teachers’ Award 2024 from the state. Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, “Children are the future of the country.

As students, they learn life skills and values. Teachers, as mentors, can mold students into future leaders who will shape the destiny of our country,” President Murmu said. “Teachers have to prepare citizens who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest and enterprising. They should inculcate in children moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards society,” she said. “Teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility,” she said. The President said that the dignity of women in any society is an important criterion for its development. She said that it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in such a way that they always behave women with dignity. She emphasised that the respect of women should not be merely in ‘words’ but also in ‘practice’. The 50 selected teachers are from 28 states, 3 Union Territories and six organisations, out of which 34 are male, 16 female and two are differently-abled and one working with CWSN.

In addition, 16 teachers from the Higher Education department and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were also awarded. Notably, the National Teachers’ Award aims to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions of teachers who, through their dedication and commitment, have significantly enhanced the quality of education and enriched their students’ lives.