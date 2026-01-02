Rairangpur/Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to education and skill development in the state, President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre and Skill Centre at Rairangpur Thursday.

The inaugurations marked a significant step towards expanding access to higher education and vocational training in underserved regions. The online ceremony was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Education Minister of State (I/C) Jayant Chaudhary, and IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal, along with senior officials and academicians.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu highlighted the transformative role of open and distance learning in bridging educational gaps. Describing IGNOU as “the people’s university”, she said the new centres would empower rural youth, women, working professionals and learners from disadvantaged communities. She noted that inaugurating the centres on the first day of the year symbolises India’s renewed commitment to inclusive education and skill-based development. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the initiative aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes flexible, lifelong and multidisciplinary learning. He stressed that regional and skill centres strengthen local educational capacity while connecting learning with employment opportunities.

Chaudhary said IGNOU has played a vital role in making education accessible and flexible nationwide. “Skill-based education is the foundation of a self-reliant India. These centres will significantly benefit youth and working professionals,” he said. Sharing his views at the inauguration ceremony, Kanjilal said the Rairangpur Regional Centre will serve learners across Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts by providing academic support, counselling, examinations and outreach services. The Skill Centre will offer industry-oriented training in areas such as IT, digital literacy, entrepreneurship and vocational trades, aligned with national skill initiatives.

Senior Regional Director Manoj Kumar Dash termed the inauguration a historic moment for northern Odisha, stating that the centres will enhance employability, support distance learning and contribute to national education and skilling goals. Established in 1985, IGNOU is one of the world’s largest open universities, with 57 regional centres and over 2,400 learner support centres across the country.