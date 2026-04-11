New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and several parliamentarians paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary at the Parliament Complex Saturday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Rajya Sabha J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, etc., also paid tributes to the social reformer.

Jyotirao Phule was a 19th-century Indian social reformer who strongly advocated for education for women and oppressed communities. He founded the Satyashodhak Samaj to promote equality, education, and social justice in society.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in a post on X, describing him as a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice, and education.

Marking the beginning of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations, the Prime Minister said Phule’s thoughts continue to guide society in its pursuit of progress and empowerment.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress.”

In another post, the Prime Minister shared a blog titled ‘Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A Light That Still Shows India the Way’, noting that Phule’s emphasis on education, learning, and the welfare of all remains highly relevant in the present age.

He wrote that Phule stands as a guiding light for many and that his life’s message continues to inspire generations.

In his blog, PM Modi further reflected, “Today, 11th April, is a deeply special day for all of us. It is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, one of India’s greatest social reformers and a guiding light for generations. This year, the occasion carries even greater significance, as it marks the beginning of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations.”

He added that Phule’s life reflected moral courage, relentless enquiry, and an unshakable commitment to social good.

“His contribution lies not only in the institutions he built and movements he led, but also in the hope he aroused and the confidence he instilled in millions,” the Prime Minister noted.