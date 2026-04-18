Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Rourkela April 21, where she will inaugurate several major development projects and address a public gathering. Official sources said that during her visit, the President will inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre building, a Science Park and Planetarium, and a recreational park at Koel Nagar.

These projects are expected to enhance urban infrastructure and provide improved public amenities in the city. After addressing the public meeting, the President will also visit the Tribal Museum and the Command and Control Centre in Rourkela. Upon completion of her engagements, she will return via Jharsuguda and depart for New Delhi at around 4:50pm.

In preparation for the high-profile visit, a state-level review meeting was chaired Friday by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The meeting focused on ensuring smooth and seamless arrangements for the President’s programme.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions to departmental secretaries and officials, emphasising effective coordination and close monitoring. Senior officials, including Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hemant Sharma, were present at the meeting. According to Special Secretary of the Home Department RK Sharma, the President will depart from New Delhi by an Air Force aircraft and arrive at Jharsuguda airport at 10:25am April 21. She will then travel by helicopter to Rourkela, reaching around 11:10am, and proceed by road to Sector-13 to attend the public meeting and inaugurate the projects.