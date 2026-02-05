Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University Information Technology (IT) campus and laid foundation stone for AYUSH Hospital-cum-Ayurvedic College, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology campus, Archery Centre, city beautification and drainage upgradation projects, auditorium and cultural centre, girls’ hostel and de-addiction centre at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Purvodaya vision of the Centre gives priority to the development of Odisha, and Mayurbhanj district is benefiting significantly from this vision. She expressed confidence that these development-oriented projects, institutions and schemes will benefit the region and generate new employment opportunities for the people of the region.

The President said that the Centre is making special efforts for the economic development of tribal brothers and sisters. Providing MSP for more than 90 minor forest products through the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, loans to tribal members of self-help groups through the micro credit scheme and low-interest loans to Scheduled Tribe women under the tribal women empowerment scheme are some examples of the government’s commitment. “The government is also working for better health and education facilities.

The PM-JANMAN Yojana has been implemented for the welfare of PVTGs. Electrification has been extended to tribal-dominated areas, and 4G internet connectivity has been provided in remote areas,” Murmu said, adding that with these efforts, the stream of holistic development is flowing in the tribal regions.

The President said that the goal of upliftment of the poorest of the poor can only be achieved through the development of the tribal community. “The government is continuously working to ensure that tribal communities receive benefit of all the government welfare and developmental schemes,” the President said. She urged all to take advantage of those schemes and make others aware. The President said, “This will ensure local development, which will lead to the growth of the state and that will, in turn, lead to the development of the country.” She emphasised, “Our resolve of making ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will be fulfilled only through the collective efforts of the government and the citizens.”