Mumbai: Recently, Hindi film actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted at Mumbai Airport. She looked very beautiful in a black jeans and white top. She was also seen carrying black liquid-filled bottle. No nothing surprising… it was water only, the same that captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli drinks. Don’t get shocked at the price of the water… it is approximately Rs 4,000 per litre.

The colour of the water is black as various types of minerals are used to enrich its quality. The ‘Black Water’ is high in pH and helps in increasing immunity.

On professional front, Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in the Telugu film Black Rose and a Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2.

Rautela made her debut with the film Singh Saab The Great as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol. After the movie, Urvashi featured in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international video album Love Dose, which released in October 2014.