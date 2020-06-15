Chitrada: The Odisha government has time and again claimed that one of its main objectives is to provide the best possible medical facility to people in rural areas. However, the ground reality is quite different. The two primary health centres (PHCs) in Chitrada and Sana Mundhabani under Morada block in Mayurbhanj district are primary examples of how poor the medical facilities are.

Chitrada PHC is located just opposite the Morada block office. More than 15, 000 people from nearby six to seven panchayats depend on this PHC. However, the health centre has been without a doctor since 2012. Patients regularly turn up here only to return disappointed. A doctor was recently appointed, but till date she hasn’t joined her duty. A pharmacist and a peon are present at the health centre. For minor illness, the pharmacist prescribes medicines.

Parshuram Mohanta, a resident of Chitrada area, said most people now visit the Kishantandi community health centre (CHC). “We have urged the district administration to appoint a doctor at the Chitrada PHC as quickly as possible,” said Mohanta.

Incidentally the Sana Mundhabani village is the birth place of Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu. However, the presence of an MP from the village has not helped at all. The condition of the Sana Mundhabani PHC is no better than Chitrada. Due to the sad state of affairs people are forced to visit the Kishantandi CHC which is approximately 10 kilometres away. Lack of local transport forces the people to go by foot.

The Congress had fielded Prabhas Kar Mahapatra as a candidate for the Morada Assembly constituency. He alleged that at point of time the Kishantandi CHC also lacked basic facilities. “It is only due to our agitations that the facilities have been upgraded,” said Mohapatra. “We will again take to the streets if steps are not taken to improve the condition at Chitrada and Sana Mundhabani PHCs

Jayprakash Roul is the chairman of Morada block and he belongs to the ruling BJD. He admitted that lack of doctors in both the PHCs is causing hardships to people. “We will ask the Odisha health department to immediately appoint doctors to the PHCs,” he said.

When contacted, Kishantandi CHC, officer-in-charge, Dr Sangram Sahu said doctors have been appointed but they have not joined.

Attempts to contact Mayurbhanj chief district medical officer (CDMO) over phone remained futile. Calls were not taken and there were no replies to the messages sent regarding the two PHCs in question.

PNN