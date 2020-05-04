Los Angeles: A guitar belonging to Prince and some Beatles lyrics sketched out by Paul McCartney are going up for auction.

‘Julien’s Auctions’ announced Monday that the online auction will take place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills. It will include a 1984 blue ‘cloud’ guitar custom-made for Prince that he played in his prime period. Prince started using the guitar after the chartbuster song ‘Purple Rain’.

Costly guitar

The guitar has the artist’s ‘love’ symbol on the neck and some gold hardware. The auctioneer calls it, ‘one of the most important guitars from Prince’s career ever to come to auction’. The auction house said that the guitar can fetch between USD 100,000 and USD 200,000. A purple suit, a pendant and a pair of boots from Prince will be for sale too.

Items belonging to Paul McCartney

A page of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics, featuring cross-outs, revisions will be up for sale also. Earlier drafts of lines for the song ‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’, from the Beatles’ 1969 album ‘Abbey Road’, will also be up for auction. The lyric sheet can draw between USD 200,000 and USD 300,000.

Other memorabilia on sale

The auction will also have memorabilia from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, and David Bowie.

Agencies