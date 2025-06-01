Keonjhar: On the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Housing, and Commerce and Transport departments, Usha Padhi visited Keonjhar district Saturday to review key urban and transport projects.

Padhi began her visit with an inspection of Sponge Colony in Ward 9 of Keonjhar Municipality, where residents have long faced waterlogging and drainage issues.

Accompanied by officials from WATCO and the district administration, she assessed the problems and discussed engineering and administrative solutions.

She also interacted with residents and assured them of timely redressal. Later, she visited the government and municipal bus stands operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation.

She reviewed commuter facilities, identified infrastructure gaps, and met with OSRTC managers and transport officers to address operational concerns.

Padhi then chaired a review meeting with the District Collector, Project Director of the District Urban Development Authority, and executive officers of all Urban Local Bodies. She reviewed the progress of various ongoing urban and transport projects.

With the monsoon approaching, she instructed officials to resolve drainage and waterlogging issues on priority basis to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Padhi emphasised the government’s focus on accelerating infrastructure development and improving public transport systems across the district.

PNN