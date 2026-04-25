Bhubaneswar: State government has directed all District Collectors to identify suitable land on a priority basis for the construction of schools under Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary Vidyalaya (GMAPV) scheme.

In a letter to all collectors, Revenue and Disaster Management department Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee instructed them to identify five acres of suitable land and transfer it to School and Mass Education department for establishment of the schools.

The GMAPV scheme is a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at providing quality education at the Gram Panchayat level. Under the first phase of the programme, 118 schools were selected, and a state-level foundation stone laying ceremony was held January 7, 2026.

In the second phase, another 212 schools have already been approved by the government. The government has also decided to include more Gram Panchayats in upcoming phases of the scheme. In this regard, collectors have been asked to coordinate with field-level officials of S&ME department to identify land.

Once the required acquisition forms are submitted by the competent authorities, immediate steps have been ordered for transfer of identified land to the department.