Bhubaneswar: Chilika MLA and suspended BJD leader Prashant Jagdev, who was earlier granted interim bail by the Orissa High Court (HC) health grounds, may have to return to prison again. This development comes in the aftermath of the Orissa High Court’s decision to reject Prashant Jagdev’s bail plea Friday. The interim bail period of the legislator will end May 23.

Jagdev was arrested March 22 for ploughing his vehicle into a crowd injuring many in Banpur area of Khurda district. A total of 22 persons suffered injuries in the accident.

After being in prison for a month, the Orissa High Court had granted a seven-day bail period to Jagdev on health grounds. It was extended twice, first to May 11 and then to May 23. Now it remains to be seen what Jagdev does now that his bail plea has been rejected.

Jagdev was suspended by the BJD last year after he abused and slapped a Dalit leader. He has repeatedly courted controversies in the past.