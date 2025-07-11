Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association Friday announced that private bus services will resume across the state from Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Puri, where the association said services will return to normal despite the ongoing agitation by the Drivers’ Mahasangh.

Association president Lokanath Pani and secretary Debendra Sahu said the state government has assured them of providing security to the buses while the drivers’ protest continues. They added that all 70 district-level bus associations have agreed to the decision.

PNN