New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is facing a privilege notice in the Parliament notice against him. The privilege notice was submitted by two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs. They have brought the notice for a comment made by Ranjan Gogoi. During an interview with NDTV that focused on his memoir, Justice Gogoi had said “I go to the Rajya Sabha whenever I feel like it.”

Justice Gogoi’s statements are in contempt of the Rajya Sabha. Those undermine the dignity of the house and constitute breach of privilege, the notice submitted by two TMC MPs said. The notice highlighted the former Chief Justice and Rajya Sabha member’s controversial remarks when asked about his poor attendance in parliament.

This is what the former CJI Gogoi had said during the interview.

“You ignore the fact that for one or two sessions, I had submitted a letter to the house saying due to Covid (on grounds of medical advice) I will not be attending the session. Until a little before the last Winter Session, you could enter the Rajya Sabha after only an RT-PCR and personally I did not feel comfortable going there. Social distancing norms have been enforced, they are not being observed. The sitting arrangements, I don’t find very comfortable.”

The former CJ also said: “I go to the Rajya Sabha when I feel like, when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip. Therefore, whenever the bell rings for the party members to come, it does not bind me, I go there of my choice and come out on my choice… I am an independent member of the house.”