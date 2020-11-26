Mumbai: A new video has surfaced featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, a renowned actress from South Indian films. Priya came into the limelight with the viral ‘wink’ video in 2019.

In her latest viral video on social media, Priya can be seen singing. She has shared the video on Instagram. It looks like Priya is attending a friend’s wedding where she can be seen singing the song Channa Mereya from the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Many of her friends can also be seen around her as she sings the tune. They also start humming with her at the end of the song. In the video, Priya is wearing a maroon saree. The video has garnered millions of likes on social media.

This is not Priya’s first viral singing video. She has previously shared videos singing Hindi songs on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Priya became an overnight sensation with one of her videos. A video of her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral giving birth to millions of memes, jokes and social media content.