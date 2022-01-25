Hyderabad: Actress Priyamani, who stole the show with her subtle performance in The Family Man series, is back with another thrilling concept in Telugu.

Titled Bhama Kalapam, the teaser featuring Priyamani was released by actress Rashmika Mandanna recently.

“Anupama’s character gives us anxiety. What’s your reaction? This fascinating tale of a dangerous housewife Premieres February 11 #ADeliciousHomeCookedThriller #PriyaMani,” the makers wrote, as they shared the teaser.

The teaser introduces the curious homemaker Anupama (Priyamani), who earns the wrath of the other residents of her neighbourhood, for peeping into everyone’s lives.

She also causes anxiety to her husband with this curiosity about others’ lives. Tamil actor John Vijay seems to have an important role as well, as he is seen discussing Anupama’s dangerous side.

Presented by Dear Comrade fame Bharat Kamma, the next web original film by Aha, Bhama kalapam marks Priyamani’s Telugu OTT debut. Named Anupama, Priyamani’s role in ‘Bhama Kalapam’ blends thriller elements with entertainment.

Helmed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, the series is billed to be a comedy thriller where a criminal investigation is a key track. With music by Justin Prabhakaran, the Aha original has cinematography by Deepak Yeragera and editing by Viplav Nyshadam. Mark K Robin has composed the BGM, while the dialogues are penned by Jay Krishna. ‘Bhama Kalapam’ will premiere on Aha February 11.